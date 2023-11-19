New Trends in Pinterest Stock Holdings: Hedge Funds Increase Their Stakes while Insiders Sell Shares

According to recent SEC filings, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. has significantly reduced its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. 65.4% in the second quarter. The firm sold 399,970 shares, leaving them with 211,381 shares worth $5,779,000. This move Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reflects a shift in their investment strategy and suggests a lack of confidence in the company’s future performance.

Interestingly, other large investors have taken a different approach. Cohanzick Management LLC, Compass Wealth Management LLC, BOKF NA, and Pinnacle Holdings LLC have all purchased new positions in Pinterest. These investments range from $25,000 to $35,000 and show a growing interest in the stock. Additionally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC has boosted its position in Pinterest a staggering 5,138.9%.

While institutional investors seem to be divided in their outlook on Pinterest, insiders have been selling their shares. Insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott recently sold 11,435 shares and now holds 246,899 shares valued at $6,735,404.72. Insider Christine Deputy also sold 14,896 shares in a separate transaction. This pattern of insider selling raises questions about the company’s internal sentiment and may indicate that those closest to the organization are less optimistic about its future prospects.

In terms of stock performance, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has seen a steady rise since the beginning of the year. Its 1-year low is $20.60, while its 1-year high is $32.52. On Friday, shares opened at $31.49. The company currently has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion.

Pinterest reported better-than-expected earnings for the last quarter, with $0.03 earnings per share compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company generated $763.20 million in revenue, exceeding analyst estimates of $743.34 million.

While some analysts have decreased their price targets for Pinterest, others remain bullish. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target to $35.00, while Bank of America raised their rating from “neutral” to “buy” and lifted their price target to $37.00.

Overall, it is clear that there are differing opinions on Pinterest’s future prospects. Institutional investors are making contrasting moves, insiders are selling shares, and analysts continue to debate the stock’s potential. As the company continues to navigate challenges and innovate within the visual discovery space, investors will be closely watching its performance.

