Entrust Announces New Capabilities to Advance Zero Trust Security

Entrust, a leading provider of digital security solutions, has introduced new features to help organizations enhance their security posture and improve their journey towards zero trust. These capabilities extend protections, visibility, and governance over virtual infrastructures, code and application development, and cryptographic key management.

According to Bhagwat Swaroop, President of Digital Security Solutions at Entrust, zero trust offers a framework for organizations to enhance their security while supporting hybrid, multi-cloud operations. The latest innovations from Entrust help organizations gain greater visibility and governance over encryption keys, secrets, and applications across various operational environments.

One of the key enhancements is the new cloud-based Code Signing as a Service (CSaaS), which simplifies application security for developers. This solution, combined with enhanced capabilities of the CodeSafe tool, allows for secure application development within the Entrust nShield hardware security module (HSM).

Additionally, Entrust has introduced the Compliance Manager for KeyControl solution, which provides visibility of encryption keys and secrets across on-premises and multi-cloud operations. This foundation of zero trust architectures helps organizations ensure data security.

Entrust has also extended its verifiable trust policy management for virtual environments and multi-cloud operations through the CloudControl solution, enhancing their Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) capabilities.

To help organizations assess their zero trust maturity, Entrust has created a self-assessment tool aligned with the CISA Zero Trust Maturity model. This tool enables organizations to understand how their security posture aligns with the framework.

Overall, these new capabilities from Entrust provide organizations with greater control and visibility over key aspects of their security, including application development, data encryption, and cloud security. By adopting zero trust principles, organizations can enhance their security posture and protect their assets from evolving threats.

Definitions:

Zero Trust: A security model that treats every user, device, and application as untrusted and verifies their identity and permissions before granting access to resources.

Virtual Infrastructure: A virtualized environment that includes servers, storage, and networking resources.

Code Signing: The process of digitally signing software code to authenticate its origin and ensure its integrity.

Cryptography Key Management: The practices and procedures for generating, storing, distributing, and revoking cryptographic keys used in encryption and decryption processes.

Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): Tools and processes used to maintain the security and compliance of cloud environments.

