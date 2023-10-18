Entrupy Partners with TikTok to Authenticate Luxury Items on TikTok Shop

Entrupy, a leading luxury authentication company, has announced its official partnership with TikTok as an official TikTok Shop authenticator in the U.S. This collaboration aims to protect businesses, buyers, and sellers from purchasing counterfeit and fraudulent items on the platform.

Entrupy’s authentication process boasts an impressive accuracy rate of over 99 percent. The company employs a team of data scientists, engineers, and research experts who constantly update their knowledge on product changes across luxury brands. This real-time support is essential for retailers selling both new and pre-owned luxury products.

The prevalence of counterfeit goods on social media platforms, including TikTok, has given rise to what is known as “dupe culture.” Entrupy’s integration into TikTok’s platform will help combat this issue. TikTok has expressed its commitment to protecting the safety and integrity of its users working with Entrupy to ensure a trustworthy shopping experience for all.

As part of this partnership, Entrupy has already begun collaborating with vintage sellers on TikTok. One of these sellers, Kimmiebags, shared her excitement about the integration, stating that it will build trust among her customers, as they can now be confident in the authenticity of their purchases.

Vidyuth Srinivasan, the founder and CEO of Entrupy, expressed his enthusiasm for working with TikTok Shop to expand access to their patented technology. He believes that this collaboration will contribute to a smooth and secure luxury shopping experience, protecting both businesses and consumers from counterfeit items.

With online shopping’s increasing popularity, the risk of purchasing inauthentic luxury goods continues to grow. By partnering with TikTok, Entrupy is taking a proactive stance in the fight against counterfeit items on social media platforms.

