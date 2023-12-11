Revolutionizing Consumer Research: Instagaze Offers Brands Real-Time Insights on Instagram

In the ever-changing world of social media advertising, one company is leading the charge in revolutionizing consumer research. Entropik, a human insights AI company, has announced a transformative upgrade to its flagship product, Decode. The new feature, known as Instagaze, is specifically designed to help brands optimize their content for the popular social platform Instagram.

By leveraging advanced technologies such as Facial Coding and Eye Tracking, Instagaze allows brands to conduct in-context testing of their reels and ads within the Instagram app itself. This innovative approach aligns advertisements with user preferences, behaviors, and emotional triggers, resulting in higher conversion rates. Not only does Instagaze streamline the testing process, but it also equips businesses with the tools to make data-driven decisions in real-time.

“With in-context research, we are revolutionizing the way brands conduct research and gain insights about their consumers,” says Ranjan Kumar, Co-founder & CEO of Entropik. “By giving them a preview of their media performance in the simulated environment of Instagram, they get authentic and actionable insights into how their content will appear and resonate with their potential consumers.”

The comprehensive insights provided Instagaze empower brands to optimize their content strategies for Instagram and other social media platforms. Effective placement of Calls to Action (CTAs), enhanced positioning of elements and characters, and informed content delivery decisions are just a few examples of the strategic advantages gained through this cutting-edge feature.

This integration marks a major leap forward for Decode, positioning it as the premier end-to-end integrated consumer research solution. It eliminates the guesswork and provides valuable insights for strategic decision-making in the dynamic landscape of Instagram advertising.

Entropik is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in consumer research, and Instagaze is a testament to this dedication. With its real-time insights and seamless optimization capabilities, Instagaze offers brands the opportunity to connect with their target audience in the most compelling manner, positioning themselves at the forefront of industry trends.

As brands continue to compete for attention in the crowded digital space, Instagaze provides a measurable return on investment (ROI) providing brands with the tools to create engaging and binge-worthy content that resonates with their audience. With the power of Instagaze, brands can stay ahead of the curve and optimize their content strategies for success on Instagram and beyond.