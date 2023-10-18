New Job Opportunities with Clan’s WhatsApp Interviews

The internet has revolutionized various aspects of our lives, and the field of Human Resources is no exception. Clan, a leading platform, has introduced a new feature that allows professionals to access personalized job opportunities through WhatsApp interviews.

Utilizing instant messaging, Clan’s WhatsApp interviews provide quick and simple access to targeted job opportunities that align with individual profiles and specific career goals. The interviews are facilitated a virtual assistant that offers personalized assistance.

Candidates are prompted to respond to various questions, including their preferred employment region, educational qualifications, and industry interests. Based on the shared information, the platform selects job postings that best match each candidate’s profile.

One of the noteworthy aspects of Clan’s WhatsApp interviews is that they operate round the clock, ensuring real-time communication between the platform and candidates. It is worth mentioning that Clan’s parent company, Multipessoal, had already been using WhatsApp as early as 2022 to address queries and share documents with job seekers and employees.

According to Marques Lopes, Director of Marketing and Communication at Multipessoal, “WhatsApp interviews are an additional resource that we provide to those who rely on us to find their next professional challenge. We want to be readily available wherever we are needed, and this tool is another step in that direction.”

Definitions:

– Human Resources: the department in an organization that deals with the recruiting, training, and management of employees

– Virtual assistant: an artificial intelligence program that provides assistance or performs tasks for humans via digital platforms

– Real-time communication: instant and continuous exchange of information between parties