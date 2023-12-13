New Course Receives UK Certification to Elevate Social Media Managers

Lytham St Anne’s-based entrepreneur Dawn Baxter has recently accomplished a significant milestone becoming the pioneer to obtain a UK quality assured certified trademark for a social media manager training programme. This certification acknowledges the excellence of Dawn’s Certified Social Media Manager (CSSM) course, which aims to equip social media professionals with the skills they need to secure better qualifications and higher pay.

According to a recent study, it was discovered that social media experts with relevant qualifications are 35% more likely to receive a pay increase. Surprisingly, two-thirds of professionals in the industry lack any formal qualifications. Dawn, the founder of Lytham St Anne’s based agency Beyond the Dawn, dedicated over 18 months to developing her rigorous training programme. She collaborated with government officials to guarantee that it meets the highest standards necessary to receive the trademark.

Since its establishment in 2017, Dawn’s business has made a significant impact supporting over 100,000 women in business worldwide. Through her full-service agency, she provides a supportive environment for entrepreneurs and business owners, assisting them with graphic design, social media strategies, branding, and advertising to build sustainable brands.

Dawn expressed her delight at the trademarked certification, emphasizing the need for regulation in an industry that continuously evolves and has a direct impact on how businesses are perceived. Without guidelines, the social media management industry lacks consistency, with many professionals focusing solely on superficial metrics such as likes and followers. The CSSM course was specifically designed to foster continuous learning for social media managers, allowing them to excel in their field and deliver outstanding results.

Covering essential areas such as best practices, legal considerations, and effective account management, the CSSM programme equips professionals with the knowledge needed to respond professionally to clients and comments. Additionally, it offers annual CPD (Continuing Professional Development) and updates on the ever-evolving social media platforms, ensuring that participants stay ahead of the latest trends and strategies.

Dawn’s CSSM course stands out as a pioneering initiative, unique in the UK for its government seal of approval and rigorous quality assurance process. By elevating the qualifications and skills of social media managers, this programme paves the way for greater recognition and opportunities within the industry.