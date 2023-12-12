Celebrating Personal Expression: Challenging Traditional Notions of Professionalism

In a recent incident, Surbhi Jain, founder of the Neend app, shared her experience of being criticized an ‘industry veteran’ for her unconventional hair color. This incident sparked a larger discussion about personal expression and the evolving definition of professionalism.

The incident unfolded when Surbhi received a message on WhatsApp at 1:30 am, criticizing her display picture. The ‘industry veteran’ deemed her red hair unprofessional. Surbhi, however, stood her ground, stating that her hair represents her fearless spirit and willingness to embrace new experiences.

In a post on social media, Surbhi questioned the traditional notions of professionalism, asking whether it is time to redefine our understanding of what it means to be a leader. She emphasized the importance of challenging the status quo and embracing individuality not only in business decisions but also in personal expressions.

Surbhi highlighted the need for genuine human connections and mutual respect in the workplace. She argued that personal choices, such as coloring one’s hair, should not be seen as unprofessional but rather as an expression of uniqueness.

Since sharing her story, Surbhi’s post has garnered significant attention, with many expressing their support and sharing similar experiences. People commended Surbhi for staying true to herself and making choices that resonate with her personality.

This incident serves as a reminder that professionalism should not be confined to a narrow definition but instead be an inclusive concept that embraces diversity and personal expression. As society evolves, so should our understanding of what it means to be professional.

It is important for leaders and individuals to feel empowered to express themselves authentically without fear of judgment or criticism. Only challenging traditional notions of professionalism can we create a more inclusive and accepting work environment for all.