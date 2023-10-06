Entravision Communications Partners with Pinterest for International Sales

Entravision Communications Corp has announced a partnership with Pinterest Inc for international sales. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Under this partnership, Entravision will provide advertisers outreach and campaign management in countries where Pinterest does not currently serve ads, including Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Furthermore, Entravision will assist advertisers in reaching audiences where Pinterest does serve ads across Europe and the United States. This collaboration aims to deliver more value, engagement, and growth to Pinterest’s advertisers. Entravision serves over 8,000 brands each month and will enable advertisers to fully access Pinterest’s global audience.

Michael Christenson, the CEO of Entravision, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating that it will create opportunities for advertisers to reach a broader audience and generate more success with their campaigns. As of June 30, 2023, Entravision had $126.5 million in cash and marketable securities.

This partnership is expected to benefit both companies expanding the reach of Pinterest’s advertising platform and providing Entravision with new business opportunities in the international market. Entravision recently collaborated with Tinder parent Match Group to expand its services in Africa’s dating scene.

Entravision Communications Corp is a leading global media company that specializes in reaching and engaging Hispanic audiences across various platforms. Pinterest Inc is a visual inspiration platform that allows users to discover ideas and save them for future reference.

Sources: Entravision Communications Corp, Pinterest Inc