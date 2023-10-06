Pinterest: A Visual Discovery Engine Company

Pinterest, Inc. is a company known for its visual discovery engine platform, where users can discover and personalize visual content called Pins. These Pins can be created Pinners, creators, and businesses either generating new content or saving existing content from the internet.

There are various types of Pins available on the Pinterest platform, including Standard Pins, Product Pins, Video Pins, and Idea Pins. Standard Pins are static images that link to content from around the Web, showcasing products, recipes, fashion inspiration, home decor ideas, and DIY projects.

Product Pins, on the other hand, focus on items available for purchase. These Pins are connected to Pinterest’s own inventory and include metadata such as prices and stock availability. Users can easily shop for products directly from these Pins.

Video Pins are short videos created businesses, offering content on topics like cooking, beauty, and DIY projects. These videos provide an engaging and informative way for brands to connect with their audience on Pinterest.

Additionally, Pinterest has also introduced THE YES app, a shopping platform specifically targeting fashion enthusiasts. This app allows users to shop from a personalized feed based on their preferences regarding brands, styles, and sizes. By actively inputting their interests, users can discover and purchase fashion items that align with their unique taste.

In summary, Pinterest is not just a social media platform but a visual discovery engine company. It provides a space for users to explore and curate visual content through Pins, while also offering shopping opportunities through Product Pins and THE YES app.