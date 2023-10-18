In recent years, the Disney Parks fan community has been engaged in a heated debate about the role and behavior of social media influencers within the theme parks. While some influencers are praised for bringing the magic of Disney to fans at home, others have come under fire for their disruptive actions and lack of consideration for other guests.

One of the main concerns raised Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort guests is the filming of other visitors without consent. Many influencers use platforms like TikTok to livestream their experiences, often talking loudly and behaving inappropriately on rides. This behavior has caused frustration among park-goers and has led to an increase in complaints.

The controversy surrounding Disney influencers reached new heights when the parks reopened amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many individuals who were inspired social media stars making money online during lockdowns decided to try their hand at becoming influencers themselves. This influx of newcomers, coupled with the existing presence of established influencers, further exacerbated the issue.

It is important to note that Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have, in some ways, contributed to the rise of influencers. The parks have created Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, released limited-edition merchandise, and offered exclusive food items, all of which incentivize content creators to visit regularly and share their experiences with their followers.

In addition, Disneyland Resort has hosted several Disney Channel Fan Fest events, where influencers and Disney Channel stars were invited to attend. While the intention behind these events was likely to generate positive advertising, it hasn’t always worked out as planned. Some guests have reported negative experiences with influencers behaving inappropriately and disregarding the rules.

One Reddit user shared a distressing experience during a Disney Fan Fest event, where a group of teenagers filming TikToks repeatedly kicked a young girl in the head while disregarding her mother’s concerns. The group justified their actions claiming to be from a Disney fansite and possessing press passes for the day, thus feeling entitled to do as they pleased.

Disney cast members tried to intervene and resolve the situation, but their attempts were unsuccessful. The incident left a lasting impact on the witness, who still cringes whenever they come across the influencer’s fansite in their recommendations.

The rise of social media platforms like TikTok has undeniably influenced the behavior of some visitors at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. While many influencers bring joy to their followers and provide a glimpse into the magical world of Disney, it is vital for them to act responsibly and consider the experiences of other guests.

This article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience and does not necessarily reflect the views of Inside the Magic.

