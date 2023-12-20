Florida State Seminoles Exclusion from College Football Playoffs Sparks Outrage and Potential Legal Action

In a shocking turn of events, the Florida State Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoffs, causing a firestorm of media controversy. Despite having a perfect 13-0 record and winning the ACC championship, the Seminoles were overlooked in favor of the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide, both of whom had one loss.

The committee justified their decision pointing to the injury of FSU’s star quarterback, Jordan Travis, stating that the team was “different” without him. However, many argue that this subjective evaluation sets a troubling precedent, especially considering FSU’s impressive strength of record, ranking third in college football.

The state of Florida is not taking this exclusion lightly. Led Governor Ron DeSantis, there are talks of allocating $1 million in the state budget for potential litigation if Florida State decides to sue over their playoff omission. This unprecedented move demonstrates the state’s commitment to supporting their beloved Seminoles.

Florida State fans and supporters feel that the committee failed to consider the team’s overall accomplishments, disregarding wins against top teams and a victory over in-state rivals. They believe that one injury should not diminish the collective achievement of the entire team.

Speculation surrounding the influence of media conglomerate Disney, which owns ESPN and ABC, broadcasters of the College Football Playoffs, has also added fuel to the fire. Governor DeSantis has previously targeted Disney, and some conspiracy theorists wonder if their influence played a role in favoring Alabama and the SEC.

While it remains uncertain whether Florida State will actually pursue legal action, their upcoming Orange Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs will provide an opportunity to make a statement. Both teams were left out of the playoffs, highlighting the flaws in the committee’s decision-making process.

As college football looks ahead to next season, where 12 teams will participate in the playoffs, fans hope that such controversies can be avoided in the future. In the meantime, supporters can still engage in the excitement of bowl games

