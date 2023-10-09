Dog Enthusiast Supports Campaign Against Buying Puppies on Social Media

A Lincolnshire dog enthusiast is backing The Kennel Club’s Be Puppywise campaign, which aims to improve canine welfare discouraging people from buying puppies on social media platforms. Recent research has revealed that 25% of puppies advertised on social media become sick or die before their first birthday. The Kennel Club, one of the largest dog welfare organisations, is concerned about the risks associated with using sites like Instagram and TikTok to find a dog, as this exposes potential buyers to unscrupulous breeders and puppy farms.

A survey conducted as part of the Be Puppywise campaign found that there has been a fourfold increase in the number of puppy buyers in the East of the UK using social media sites to find a pet compared to five years ago. Shockingly, some individuals spend less than two hours researching their potential pet, resulting in the acquisition of an animal with unexpected behavioral problems.

Lesley McFadyen, the Honorary Secretary of the East Anglian Staffordshire Bull Terrier club, expressed concern over these statistics and emphasized the importance of thorough research when selecting a puppy. McFadyen stated that new owners should be able to trust that their puppy’s breeder has provided the best start in life, and she stressed the need for potential buyers to ask breeders plenty of questions and see the puppy with its mother and in its home environment.

The survey of 3,016 dog owners also revealed that over half of puppy buyers faced unexpected high financial costs, more than a fifth encountered behavioral issues they weren’t expecting, and one in five regretted their method of purchasing their dog. Furthermore, the study showed that many puppy buyers in the East were swayed attractive photos, spent minimal time on research, and failed to adequately scrutinize signs of puppy farms.

The Kennel Club’s campaign aims to raise awareness about the dangers of purchasing puppies through social media and encourage responsible buying practices. The organization warns that unscrupulous breeders exploit the lack of awareness among buyers, and puppies that originate from puppy farms often suffer the consequences. Social media has an increasingly powerful influence on puppy buying decisions, with over half of buyers admitting that it influenced their choice. The Kennel Club is urging potential puppy buyers to prioritize the health and welfare of the animals and to make informed decisions instead of falling victim to scams.

Sources: The Kennel Club, Eleanor Riley