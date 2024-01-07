Watch Entertainment Tonight Online for Free: Catch the Latest Celebrity News and More!

Summary:

Looking for a way to stay updated on all the latest celebrity news, red carpet looks, and exclusive interviews? Look no further than Entertainment Tonight, the longest-running entertainment news TV show. While the show airs on CBS, there are several streaming services that allow you to watch Entertainment Tonight online for free.

Stay Tuned with DirecTV Stream

If you want to catch up on the latest episodes of Entertainment Tonight, consider signing up for a free trial of DirecTV Stream. With access to local stations like ABC, NBC, CBS, and CNN, DirecTV Stream is a great option to stay in the loop with the entertainment industry. You can also opt for the Entertainment + Sports Pack, which includes CBS and starts at $69.98 a month.

Experience Entertainment Tonight with fuboTV

Another streaming service that offers Entertainment Tonight is fuboTV. After a one-day free trial, you can subscribe to fuboTV for $54.99 a month, with access to CBS and other entertainment channels like Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Bravo, and Discovery Family Channel. Stay up-to-date with all the Hollywood buzz and more.

Stream Entertainment Tonight with Sling TV

Sling TV’s Blue package is another option for watching Entertainment Tonight. With local stations such as ABC, NBC, and CBS, along with a variety of other channels, Sling TV covers all your streaming needs. Plans start at $22.50 a month for the first month, and $45 a month thereafter.

Enjoy Entertainment Tonight with Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is a comprehensive streaming service that offers access to over 90 channels, including ABC, CBS, and NBC. For $76.99 a month, you can stay updated on all the latest events, award shows, and red carpet coverage. Hulu + Live TV also includes ESPN+ and Disney+.

Exclusive Content on Paramount+

If you’re interested in exclusive ET content and interviews, Paramount+ is the way to go. With plans starting at $5.99 a month, you can catch specials like ET Presents: Yellowstone Aftershow. Looking to explore more? Take advantage of the 7-day free trial and experience all that Paramount+ has to offer.

Whether you choose DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Paramount+, you can watch Entertainment Tonight online for free and stay connected to the latest happenings in the entertainment industry. Don’t miss out on celebrity news, behind-the-scenes coverage, and all the glitz and glamor of Hollywood. Tune in today!