Instagram Introduces AI-Powered Background Editor

Instagram has taken a step further in embracing artificial intelligence (AI) with the launch of its latest tool, Backdrop. This AI-powered background editing feature allows users to effortlessly replace or modify backgrounds with just a few taps. Initially available on Instagram Stories in the United States, Backdrop was developed using cutting-edge generative AI technology.

To utilize the new feature, Instagram users can simply tap the backdrop button while creating a Story. Prompted a text input, similar to AI systems like ChatGPT, users can describe their desired backgrounds. The options are virtually limitless, with examples given Ahmad Al-Dhale, Meta’s lead for generative AI, including being “chased dinosaurs,” surrounded puppies, or other imaginative scenarios. Once inputted, Backdrop’s AI algorithm removes the original background of the photo and intelligently replaces it with the described visuals. The results can vary from unexpected to whimsical or even hilarious.

In an effort to raise awareness about the power of AI, photos edited with Backdrop will include a “Try it” sticker when shared on Stories. This feature aims to not only inform users about the launch but also serves as a reminder of how easily AI can manipulate images. As generative models become increasingly advanced and accessible, it is important for users to maintain a critical eye when consuming digitally altered content.

Backdrop is a testament to Meta and Instagram’s eagerness to leverage AI trends to engage users. It showcases the exciting potential for fun and creative features made possible this technology. Photos edited with Backdrop have a lifespan of only 24 hours on Stories, emphasizing the ephemeral nature of the app.

In related news, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently demonstrated the capabilities of AI and augmented reality (AR) through a video shared on social media. Using Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, Zuckerberg showcased how multimodal AI can enhance visual and audio experiences in AR. Meta plans to introduce an early adopter program, enabling customers to access similar functionality in the future. As AI systems continue to evolve and gain new sensory abilities, integration with products like Meta’s AR glasses is expected to expand. Instagram’s Backdrop feature is just a glimpse into the exciting possibilities that lie ahead in the realm of AI and AR.