Netflix Confirms Third Enola Holmes Film in the Works

Netflix has officially announced that a third Enola Holmes film is in development, much to the excitement of fans. The Millie Bobby Brown-led series, which is a spin-off from the traditional Sherlock Holmes stories, has been a hit with viewers since its debut in September 2020.

Scott Stuber, the Head of Netflix Film, expressed his admiration for Brown, describing her as a “homegrown star” for the streaming platform. He also commended her growth as an actress, particularly noting her role in the popular series Stranger Things. Stuber further revealed that Netflix has lined up additional projects featuring Brown, including The Electric State and Damsel.

When discussing the Enola Holmes franchise, Stuber acknowledged Warner Bros’ successful Sherlock Holmes series, starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. He expressed excitement about the opportunity to expand the Holmes IP with Brown’s character, stating, “The [Enola] Holmes IP is weirdly elastic… So, we’re working once again on a screenplay to try to get that. I’d like to do another one.”

With the second Enola Holmes film released in 2022, audiences eagerly anticipated news of a potential continuation of the series. Fans of the dynamic relationship between Enola (played Millie Bobby Brown) and her famous detective brother Sherlock Holmes (portrayed Henry Cavill) can now rejoice as a third installment is in the works.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who plays Enola Holmes in the Netflix series?

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her breakout role in Stranger Things, plays the lead role of Enola Holmes in the Netflix series.

2. Is the Enola Holmes series connected to the traditional Sherlock Holmes stories?

Yes, the Enola Holmes series is a spin-off from the original Sherlock Holmes stories. It focuses on the adventures of Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister, Enola.

3. Are there any other projects featuring Millie Bobby Brown on Netflix?

Aside from the Enola Holmes films, Millie Bobby Brown will also appear in The Electric State and Damsel, both of which are forthcoming Netflix projects.