How to Watch Enola Holmes 2 Online: Streaming on Netflix

Enola Holmes 2 is the sequel to the 2020 film Enola Holmes, featuring the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes. Unlike the first film, Enola Holmes 2 draws inspiration from the 1888 matchgirls’ strike. In this installment, Enola opens her own detective agency but struggles to find clients.

If you’re wondering where to watch Enola Holmes 2, it is available for streaming on Netflix. Directed Harry Bradbeer, the film stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, and Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes, among others.

To watch Enola Holmes 2 on Netflix, follow these steps:

– Visit Netflix’s website or download the app.

– Sign up for an account choosing a payment plan. Options include a standard plan with ads for $6.99 per month, a standard plan without ads for $15.49 per month, and a premium plan for $19.99 per month.

– Enter your email address, password, and payment method.

– Once signed up, you can stream Enola Holmes 2 on Netflix.

The most basic Netflix plan with ads provides access to most movies and TV shows but may display ads before or during content. It allows for Full HD viewing and can be streamed on two supported devices at a time.

The standard plan offers the same content without ads and allows for content downloading on two supported devices. Users also have the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

For a more premium experience, the premium plan offers content streaming on four supported devices in Ultra HD. It also allows for content downloading on up to six supported devices and the addition of two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is supported with this plan.

The synopsis of Enola Holmes 2 is as follows: “Enola takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she’ll need help from friends – and brother Sherlock.”

Please note that streaming services may change, and the information provided here was accurate at the time of writing.

Sources:

– Enola Holmes 2 is the sequel to the 2020 film Enola Holmes, both of which follow Enola, the teenage sister of the already-famous Victorian-era sleuth Sherlock Holmes. Unlike its predecessor, this film does not adapt one of Springer’s novels, instead drawing inspiration from the 1888 matchgirls’ strike.

– Directed Harry Bradbeer ,the main cast includes Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury, Burn Gorman as Linthorn, Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade, Susie Wokoma as Edith, Hattie Morahan as Lady Tewkesbury, David Bamber as Sir Whimbrel Tewkesbury, and Frances de la Tour as The Dowager among others.

– Enola Holmes 2 is available to watch on Netflix. Subscription pricing options include a standard plan with ads for $6.99 per month, a standard plan without ads for $15.49 per month, and a premium plan for $19.99 per month.