WhatsApp introduces new feature: Call Links

WhatsApp continues to innovate with new features. Users of the instant messaging app can now create call links. By sharing a link, platform members can participate in real-time audio or video conversations. This update is compatible with the latest version of the app on Android or iOS.

With each call invitation, a unique URL is created, reducing the chances of unauthorized access. The creators of the app assure users that these conversations are protected end-to-end encryption, the same encryption used in other WhatsApp tools.

According to WABetaInfo, activities within these events will have the same level of encryption as other conversations in the app.

How to create a call link in WhatsApp

To create a call link, you need to have the latest version of the WhatsApp mobile application for iPhone or Android devices. You can download it for free from the App Store or Google Play. The people you want to chat with should also have the app installed.

Follow these steps:

Go to the ‘Calls’ tab. Tap on ‘Create Call Link’. Select the type of conversation you want, audio or video. A hyperlink will be generated, which you can share as you wish.

WhatsApp’s support page provides some security recommendations:

Only send invitations to trusted individuals.

Blocked users cannot use the link.

URLs expire after 30 days.

WhatsApp may revoke a link for privacy and security reasons.

How to remove or block a participant from a call

During an ongoing conversation, press and hold the name or phone number of the contact you want to remove. Then tap on the ‘Remove [participant’s name or phone number]’ button. In this screen, you can remove the person from the conversation and even block them. When the deleted or blocked contact tries to join again, they will see the message “Connection could not be established, and they will not be able to rejoin the call.”

WhatsApp introduced significant updates to its already extensive range of mobile communication solutions in 2023. To learn about all the updates, consult our WhatsApp guide.

