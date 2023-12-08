Enjoy a Magical Evening Under the Moonlight at Hidden Lake Gardens

Hidden Lake Gardens invites you to experience a night of enchantment with their latest event, “Under the Silver Moon.” Taking place on Friday, December 29th from 6 to 9 p.m., this unique gathering allows visitors to explore a beautifully illuminated trail nestled deep within the wilderness.

As you wander along the trail, you will be captivated the warm glow of countless luminaries, guiding your path through the darkness. But that’s not all – Hidden Lake Gardens has a special treat in store for you. Towering above the canopy is the breathtaking Reach for the Sky Canopy Walk, a stunning structure that stretches 65 feet into the sky. This magnificent creation will come alive with dazzling electric lights, adding an ethereal touch to the already magical environment.

By hosting “Under the Silver Moon,” Hidden Lake Gardens is building upon the success of a previous event. However, this time, they have added the extraordinary backdrop of the canopy walk, which has been drawing awe-inspired visitors since it opened in June.

In addition to the luminary trail and the canopy walk, guests can expect to admire the beauty of an almost full moon casting its gentle glow upon the surroundings. The conservatory will also be open, offering a unique opportunity to experience the gardens at nighttime.

To ensure an enjoyable experience for all, guests are required to pre-register for the event. Registration will open at 9 a.m. on Friday, December 8th on the Hidden Lake Gardens website. The cost is $5 per person or $20 per vehicle. Members can enter for free but are still required to register.

Due to high demand, capacity has been limited to 360 people. The response from interested residents on social media has been overwhelming, with many expressing their excitement to attend. If “Under the Silver Moon” proves to be a success, Hidden Lake Gardens is considering hosting another event in January.

Visitors should be prepared for a half-mile trek through potentially snowy weather, so good walking shoes and warm attire are recommended. Flashlights and lanterns are welcome, as long as they are flame-free.

Escape the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and immerse yourself in the serenity of nature. “Under the Silver Moon” promises to be a peaceful and unforgettable experience for you and your family. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to create magical memories under the moonlight.

For more information and updates, please visit the event’s Facebook page, “Under the Silver Moon.”