New Strategic Partnership between Italy and China to Boost Tourism

Italy and China have entered into a new tourism agreement that includes the creation of a video game dedicated to the virtual influencer, Venere, as part of the Open to Meraviglia campaign. The National Tourism Agency (Enit) and WeChat, the leading digital platform in China, have signed a strategic agreement to increase the visibility of promotional content dedicated to Italy and thus contribute to an increase in travel to the peninsula.

The event, titled “Welcome with Weixin Alliance,” sealed the agreement between Enit and the Chinese digital platform, which boasts 1.3 billion users. The event took place in Rome and was organized Tencent in collaboration with Enit. Gianluca Caramanna, an advisor to the Ministry of Tourism; Ivana Jelinic, CEO of Enit; and Ma Fengming, the Director General of International Marketing at WeChat, were all in attendance.

The signing of this strategic agreement marks the beginning of a collaboration that will be implemented through a variety of highly technological promotional initiatives, including the creation of the Venere video game. These initiatives will leverage the nearly universal distribution of the WeChat app in the Chinese market.

In addition to the video game, Enit and WeChat will launch a live-streaming program in the near future. Chinese influencers will travel to Italy, creating content aimed at promoting Italian tourist destinations and attractions. Enit has been engaging in digital marketing activities with WeChat for several years, which has allowed Italy to rank first among European destinations in early 2023 in terms of the effectiveness of the national brand within the Chinese online ecosystem.

Overall, this new partnership between Enit and WeChat will further enhance the visibility of Italy as a desired tourist destination among Chinese travelers. By utilizing innovative promotional techniques such as the Venere video game and live-streaming with influencers, the two entities aim to attract more visitors from China, contributing to the growth of the tourism industry in Italy.

