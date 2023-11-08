New Security Features in WhatsApp Enhance Privacy and Protection During Calls

Privacy and security are always top priorities for WhatsApp, and the messaging giant has recently introduced two optional features that further enhance privacy and protection during calls. These features not only provide users with more control over their privacy settings but also safeguard them against cyber attacks and potential threats. Let’s take a closer look at these exciting new additions and see how they benefit WhatsApp users.

Silence Unknown Callers: A Secure Shield for Unwanted Communication

With the introduction of the “Silence Unknown Callers” feature in June 2023, WhatsApp offers users the ability to combat annoying calls effectively. When this feature is activated, calls from unknown numbers will not ring your phone, giving you peace of mind and uninterrupted tranquility. However, the benefits of this feature extend beyond merely silencing unwanted contact. The careful development of this feature has also significantly reduced the surface area for potential cyber attacks and spyware intrusion. By minimizing external data processing and strengthening security measures, WhatsApp ensures that users not only avoid unwelcome calls but also shield themselves from malicious attacks and privacy breaches.

Protect IP Address in Calls: Safeguarding Your Location

In October 2023, WhatsApp introduced another game-changing feature called “Protect IP Address in Calls.” This innovative setting enables users to hide their IP address from other participants during a call, ensuring that their location remains confidential. Traditionally, calling products required users to exchange IP addresses for seamless communication, but this also meant exposing personal information that privacy-conscious individuals were wary of sharing. By routing calls through WhatsApp’s servers, this feature eliminates the need for direct peer-to-peer connections and safeguards users’ IP addresses. Consequently, participants in a call are unable to deduce the general geographical location of their counterparts, providing an extra layer of privacy for those who value their personal information.

FAQ:

Q: How does the “Silence Unknown Callers” feature protect users?

A: By blocking calls from unknown numbers, “Silence Unknown Callers” not only silences unwanted contact but also reduces the risk of cyber attacks and spyware.

Q: How does “Protect IP Address in Calls” enhance privacy?

A: This feature relays calls through WhatsApp’s servers, ensuring that participants cannot see each other’s IP addresses, thereby safeguarding their general geographical location.

Q: Are these features available for all WhatsApp users?

A: Yes, these features are currently being rolled out to both iOS and Android users.

Q: Is WhatsApp able to listen to users’ calls, even when they are relayed through WhatsApp servers?

A: No, all calls on WhatsApp remain end-to-end encrypted, meaning that WhatsApp cannot listen to them, even when calls are relayed for IP address protection.

In conclusion, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and security. With the introduction of features like “Silence Unknown Callers” and “Protect IP Address in Calls,” WhatsApp bolstered its commitment to empowering users and providing them with secure communication tools. These new enhancements not only offer control over unwanted communication but also ensure that users are protected from potential cyber threats and privacy breaches.