Enhanced Safety Measures at The Big E Amidst Concerning Social Media Trend

The West Springfield Police Department and The Big E have collaborated to implement proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of attendees in response to a growing trend of staged fights for social media attention.

Recent altercations at The Big E were recorded and shared on social media platforms, shedding light on a concerning trend where individuals orchestrate fights primarily to gain attention on platforms like TikTok. This trend is not limited to one region, but is being observed across the country, causing alarm among authorities.

To address and mitigate potential incidents, The Big E and the West Springfield Police Department are working together to bolster security measures at the fair, particularly on days with high attendance. Additional security patrols will be deployed within the premises, with support from the Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office. In addition, neighboring western Massachusetts police agencies are offering their K9 services to provide a comprehensive security approach.

The vast size of The Big E, spanning approximately 175 acres and accommodating tens of thousands of visitors, presents challenges in terms of response time. However, the West Springfield police have assured the public that officers will be responding promptly and safely utilizing various means of transportation such as on foot, golf carts, and police cruisers.

These enhanced safety measures have been put in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all fairgoers, discouraging any attempts to instigate violence for the sake of social media attention.

Source: WWLP-22News