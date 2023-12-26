How to Secure Your Instagram Account with Two-Factor Authentication

In today’s fast-paced digital world, where social media platforms like Instagram have become a central part of our lives, protecting our online presence has become essential. With the rise of cyber threats, it is crucial to take the necessary steps to safeguard our personal information. One powerful tool to enhance your Instagram account’s security is two-factor authentication (2FA). By enabling 2FA, you add an extra layer of protection requiring a verification code for any login attempt from an unrecognized device.

Here is a simple guide on how to set up two-factor authentication for your Instagram account:

1. Open the Instagram app on your device.

2. Tap your profile picture located in the bottom right corner to access your profile.

3. Tap the three horizontal lines at the top right corner.

4. Select “Settings and privacy.”

5. Tap on “Accounts Centre.”

6. Choose “Password and security.”

7. Select “Two-factor authentication.”

8. Pick the account for which you want to enable two-factor authentication.

9. Choose one of the three security methods available: authentication app (recommended), text message, or WhatsApp.

10. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up the chosen security method.

It is important to note that you need to set up at least one of these security methods to use two-factor authentication effectively.

To change your phone number for two-factor authentication on Instagram, follow these steps:

1. Open the Instagram app.

2. Tap your profile picture in the bottom right corner.

3. Tap the three horizontal lines at the top right corner.

4. Select “Settings and privacy.”

5. Tap “Accounts Centre.”

6. Choose “Privacy and security.”

7. Select “Two-factor authentication.”

8. Choose the desired account.

9. If two-factor authentication is already enabled, tap “Text message.”

10. Tap “Change phone number.”

11. Enter your new phone number and tap “Next.”

12. You will receive a 6-digit security code via SMS. Enter the code in the Instagram app.

13. Save the backup codes provided in case you lose your device or encounter issues with other security methods.

14. Finally, tap “Done” to complete the two-factor authentication process.

By following these steps, you can enhance the security of your Instagram account and enjoy peace of mind knowing that your personal information is protected. Stay safe online!