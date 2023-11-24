English Soccer Official Resigns Following Controversial Social Media Post

An official with English soccer’s governing body, Wasim Haq, has resigned from his position as a council member of the Football Association (FA). This comes as a result of an inflammatory social media post he made about the Israel-Hamas conflict, where he suggested that Adolf Hitler would be proud of Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Haq tendered his resignation on Thursday, stating that it was the best course of action for himself and the organization.

The controversial post, which was made on November 11 and later deleted Haq, accused Netanyahu of sacrificing his own people to maintain power, while the Palestinians struggled to maintain their sanity. The post drew criticism and accusations of anti-Semitism, leading to Haq’s suspension the FA.

In his resignation letter, Haq expressed his regret and apologized for the misunderstanding and hurt that he unintentionally caused. He emphasized that his tweet was a direct criticism of a politician and not about a race or religious group. Haq acknowledged that he had chosen the wrong words entirely, and as a result, his leadership position within the FA was significantly impacted.

