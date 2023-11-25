Football Council Member Resigns for Offensive Post, Calls for Healing Between Communities

A member of the English Football Association’s council has stepped down from his position after making an inappropriate post on a social media platform. Wasim Haq, who represented the Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic community, faced suspension for his comments about the war in Gaza. The post, which made references to Adolf Hitler and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was quickly deleted Haq, who later issued an apology.

The Football Association (FA), the governing body of soccer in England, had launched an investigation into the matter. However, before the investigation could conclude, Haq took the decision to resign from his role at the FA. In his statement on X, the social platform where the original post was made, Haq expressed his regret and reaffirmed his apology to the Jewish community. He acknowledged the pain caused his remarks and hoped that football could play a future role in bridging tensions between communities.

Haq’s resignation letter was shared on Thursday, addressed to FA chair Debbie Hewitt. In it, he expressed feeling overwhelmed the situation and the unintended hurt caused to his friends and colleagues. Haq emphasized that his comment was a direct criticism of a politician and not about a race or religious group. He accepted full responsibility for his choice of words, which led to the impact on his leadership position within the FA.

Despite his resignation, Haq expressed a willingness to engage personally with members of the Jewish community to share and understand their perspectives. He also offered his assistance to the FA in developing a systematic process to bring communities together in the future.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible online behavior, particularly for individuals in influential positions within organizations. It also highlights the need for open dialogue and understanding between different communities to foster a more inclusive and harmonious environment within the world of football.

