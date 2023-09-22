Guide to Watching the UEFA Women’s Nations League Match Between England and Scotland

England Women and Scotland Women are gearing up for an exciting clash in the UEFA Women’s Nations League. Sarina Wiegman, the coach who led the England Women’s team to a runner-up finish in the Women’s World Cup, will be selecting players from both England and Scotland to represent Team GB. The other teams in Group A1 are Belgium and the Netherlands, and this tournament serves as a pathway to the summer Olympics.

The match between England and Scotland will take place at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England. It is scheduled to kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on September 22.

Unfortunately, the game will not be available to watch live on television or online in the United States. However, GOAL will be providing live updates throughout the match for fans who are unable to watch.

In terms of team news, England Women will be without Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy due to injuries. Fran Kirby, despite being involved in recent practice games, has also not made the cut. The possible XI for England Women includes players such as Earps, Carter, Bright, Greenwood, Bronze, Stanway, Park, Toone, Daly, Russo, and Hemp.

On the other hand, Scotland Women will be missing Erin Cuthbert due to a muscular injury. However, they still have talented players like Caroline Weir and Kirsty Hanson at their disposal. Emma Watson could lead the attack for Scotland, with Kirsty MacLean and Lauren Davidson also featuring in the XI.

