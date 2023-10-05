England vs New Zealand: Opening Match of ODI World Cup

England and New Zealand are set to face off in the opening match of the 2023 ODI World Cup. This match is particularly significant as it is a rematch of the previous edition’s final, which ended in a tie and was decided a controversial boundary rule. Although the rule has since been abolished, the memories of that match are still fresh in New Zealand’s mind.

England enters the tournament as the defending champions and has assembled a formidable team. They have also been boosted the return of Ben Stokes, who came out of retirement to play in the World Cup. Stokes has already made an impact in his first series back, scoring a sensational 182 runs off just 124 deliveries, the highest-ever individual score an England cricketer in the 50-over format.

On the other hand, New Zealand will be missing their captain Kane Williamson and pace bowler Tim Southee due to injuries. Tom Latham will lead the team in Williamson’s absence, giving opportunities for players like Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman to showcase their skills.

The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and will start at 2 PM (IST), with the toss taking place at 1.30 PM. The broadcast of the match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India and can also be streamed for free on Disney+Hotstar.

This opening match sets the stage for an exciting and competitive tournament, with both teams eager to make a strong start and set the tone for their World Cup campaign.

