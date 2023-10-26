Owen Farrell Calls for End to Online Abuse After Tom Curry’s Allegation

England captain Owen Farrell has denounced the online abuse directed at teammate Tom Curry following his complaint of racial discrimination during the Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa. Curry stated that he faced verbal discrimination from Springboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi during the match, which is now being investigated World Rugby. The incident has sparked support for Curry from his England teammates and his club, Sale Sharks.

Farrell expressed his dismay at the extent of the abuse Curry has received and stressed that such behavior is unacceptable. He highlighted the impact it has had on Curry, as well as the lack of comprehension regarding this type of online abuse. The captain reminded everyone that they are dealing with individuals who deserve respect and understanding, even in the digital realm.

Curry’s participation in the third place game against Argentina is confirmed, despite the adversity he has faced. Sale Sharks, his club, issued a statement condemning the “disgusting abuse” directed at Curry and his family in relation to the incident. They assured Curry and his family of their full support.

England coach Steve Borthwick commended Curry’s determination to play despite physical injuries sustained in the semi-final. Borthwick spoke of Curry’s commitment and dedication, expressing his immense pride in the player’s preparation for the game. This match will also mark Curry’s 50th cap for England.

It is crucial that such incidents of online abuse are addressed and condemned within the rugby community. The support shown for Curry demonstrates the solidarity against discrimination and the importance of fostering a respectful and inclusive environment in the sport.

FAQ

What happened in the Rugby World Cup semi-final between England and South Africa?

During the match, England player Tom Curry alleged that he was subjected to a racial slur South Africa’s Bongi Mbonambi.

What actions have been taken in response to Curry’s allegation?

World Rugby is currently investigating the incident to determine the veracity of Curry’s claim.

How has Curry been supported after facing online abuse?

Curry has received support from his England teammates and his club, Sale Sharks. His family has also been subject to abuse, but they have the full backing of Sale Sharks’ owners, players, coaches, and staff.

What has Owen Farrell said about the online abuse?

Farrell condemned the abuse and expressed his disbelief at the amount of abuse Curry has endured. He emphasized the need for respect and understanding when interacting online.

Will Curry still play in the third place game against Argentina?

Yes, Curry will be participating in the game despite the abuse he has faced. His commitment and determination remain unwavering.