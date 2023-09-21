England Calls Up Tom Kohler-Cadmore for ODI Squad

England has made the decision to include Tom Kohler-Cadmore in their squad for the remaining two one-day internationals against Ireland. This marks the first time that Kohler-Cadmore has been selected for the full England team.

In the past, Kohler-Cadmore’s WhatsApp messages boasting about his sexual conquests were used as evidence in a rape trial involving his former Worcestershire teammate, Alex Hepburn. Although Kohler-Cadmore and another teammate, Joe Clarke, were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, they were reprimanded the ECB and fined £2,000. They were also withdrawn from an England Lions tour and Kohler-Cadmore was ordered to attend sexual consent training.

Kohler-Cadmore, who now plays for Somerset, has not played a 50-over match since 2019. However, he will now have the opportunity to prove himself in the upcoming matches against Ireland. His inclusion in the squad comes as Jason Roy has declined the chance to play against Ireland. Roy, who was excluded from England’s World Cup squad at the last minute, appears to be leaning towards rejecting the offer to be a reserve player.

This decision also means that Joe Root will not be participating in the final two matches against Ireland. Instead, he will be resting and then joining the squad for their tournament in India on September 27.

