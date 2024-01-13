19-Year-Old Student Arrested for Cyber Stalking and Blackmailing

Summary: In a recent incident, a 19-year-old engineering student was arrested cybercrime sleuths in Hyderabad for stalking and blackmailing women on social media using a fabricated profile. The accused, posing as a girl, morphed photos of a minor girl and coerced her into sending nude videos. The offender created a fake Instagram account and engaged in conversations with unsuspecting girls, developing friendships with them. Once he gained their trust, he manipulated their personal photos into obscene content and threatened to share them if they didn’t send nude videos. Following a complaint, the police tracked the accused through his IP details and apprehended him. The joint commissioner has advised the public to not share private information with strangers on social media and to keep their profiles private.

Title: Engineering Student Arrested for Cyber Stalking and Extortion

In a shocking case that highlights the dangers of online interactions, cybercrime sleuths in Hyderabad have apprehended a 19-year-old engineering student for cyber stalking and blackmail. The accused, who posed as a girl, used a fake Instagram profile to target unsuspecting women and manipulate them into sharing explicit content.

The modus operandi of the offender involved creating a bogus account using a girl’s name and photo. With this fabricated identity, he would engage in conversations with girls who responded to his messages. Slowly, he would develop friendships with them through frequent chatting, gaining their trust.

Once the victims felt comfortable with the accused, he would convince them to share personal photos. This is when the situation would take a turn for the worse. The offender would manipulate these images, turning them into obscene content. Using these morphed pictures, he would then blackmail the victims into sending nude videos of themselves.

The victims, shocked and horrified the situation, felt compelled to comply with the accused’s demands. The fear of having these obscene images shared with their friends, family, and followers on Instagram became a powerful leverage for the offender.

However, justice prevailed when a brave mother lodged a complaint with the police. She alleged that her 14-year-old daughter had fallen victim to the imposter’s vile acts. The police wasted no time in registering a case against the accused, booking him under relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code.

With the help of advanced technology and diligent investigative work, the police were able to track down the offender using his IP details. They swiftly arrested the 19-year-old engineering student from Medchal, bringing an end to his disturbing activities.

In light of this incident, Hyderabad’s joint commissioner, AV Ranganath, is advising the public to exercise caution when interacting with strangers on social media platforms. He emphasizes the importance of keeping profiles private and refraining from sharing personal information, especially photos, with unknown individuals.

It is crucial that society remains vigilant and proactive in protecting themselves and their loved ones from such cyber threats. By staying informed, raising awareness, and seeking assistance from the authorities when necessary, we can build a safer digital environment for everyone.