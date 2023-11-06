New Achievements Recognized in the Communications Profession

The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) will be honoring five exceptional individuals for their outstanding contributions and service to the communications profession during the upcoming ICON 2023 event in Nashville, Tennessee from October 15-17. These honorees were nominated their peers and selected PRSA’s Honors and Awards Committee.

The recipients of these prestigious awards showcase the qualities of leadership, mentorship, and the power of education, which are consistently demonstrated in their work within the field of public relations. This recognition is a testament to their dedication and commitment to the profession.

One of the notable award winners is Gary D. McCormick, APR, Fellow PRSA, who will be receiving the Gold Anvil Award. This award is PRSA’s highest individual honor, recognizing McCormick’s lifetime achievements in public relations. With over three decades of experience, McCormick’s expertise in creating award-winning campaigns for corporate, nonprofit, and government clients is unparalleled. His work in the field, including his role as director of corporate communications for Scripps Networks Interactive, has left an indelible mark on the industry.

Anthony W. D’Angelo, APR, Fellow PRSA, will be recognized with the Patrick Jackson Award for Distinguished Service to PRSA. This award is named after the late Patrick Jackson, APR, Fellow PRSA and acknowledges D’Angelo’s significant contributions to advancing PRSA through his support of Chapters, Districts, and the overall organization. As an esteemed public relations leader in various sectors, including corporate, agency, and not-for-profit, D’Angelo’s impact has inspired fellow practitioners both professionally and personally.

The Outstanding Educator Award will be presented to Alisa Agozzino, Ph.D., APR, in recognition of her significant contribution to the advancement of public relations education through her impressive teaching career. Agozzino’s commitment to teaching and developing innovative programs at Ohio Northern University has earned her multiple accolades, including the international Pearson Award for Innovation in Teaching with Technology.

Lastly, Rachana Chowdhary will be receiving the prestigious Atlas Award for Lifetime Achievement in International Public Relations. As the Founder and CEO of MediaValueWorks, Chowdhary has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation in the media and marketing industry, shaping the landscape of media solutions, PR, and digital strategies.

These award recipients represent the best and brightest in the communications profession, and their achievements deserve to be celebrated. PRSA’s recognition of their exceptional work at ICON 2023 highlights the significant impact they have made on the industry and their ongoing commitment to excellence.

