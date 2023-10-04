Engaging with the Growing Latino Community: Three Key Trends to Consider

The Latino community is rapidly growing in the United States, making up 19% of the population and over 25% of Gen Z. This demographic is not only assimilating into American culture but also influencing it in fascinating ways. Brands looking to engage with this dynamic and upwardly mobile group should pay attention to three key trends: the rise of Spanglish in advertising, the passion for music among Latinos, and the power of TikTok.

One of the most interesting trends is the fluidity of language. While previous generations had to choose between English and Spanish, younger Latinos are embracing Spanglish, a combination of both languages. This cross-cultural nuance is evident in commercials that air on English-language television and the increasing use of Spanglish on previously Spanish-only networks. Marketers can now target consumers language, allowing for more authentic communication.

Latin music is also experiencing exponential growth, with 38% of Gen Z Latinos choosing it as their number one passion point. Brands can tap into this trend collaborating with up-and-coming Latin artists, incorporating Spanish-language tracks into their creative, and partnering with startups focused on Latino music.

In addition to music, TikTok is a significant platform for Latinos. The Latino Mosaic study found that 48% of Latinos are daily users of TikTok, and 20% go to the platform to discover new brands. Marketers should embrace user-generated content and consider partnering with social influencers to create authentic messaging that resonates with the Latino audience.

By embracing these three trends, brands can successfully engage with the growing Latino community and become organic participants in the conversation. Language fluidity, the passion for music, and the influence of TikTok are all shaping the way brands communicate with younger generations. It’s time for brands to reframe the conversation and seize the opportunities presented this target-rich environment.

