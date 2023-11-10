New MacBook Pros and iMac: A Solid Upgrade, But Opt for More RAM

Apple has released its highly anticipated M3 MacBook Pros and iMac, and tech enthusiasts are eager to get their hands on these new devices. In this article, we will discuss the key features and our insights on Apple’s latest hardware. However, we strongly advise against purchasing the base models with just 8GB of RAM. Stick with us as we explore the reasons behind this recommendation and highlight the solid upgrades offered the M3 chips.

While the specifics of our review are embargoed until the official release, we can confidently say that the M3 chips bring significant improvements across the board. The performance of both the MacBook Pros and iMac is commendable, making them suitable for a wide range of tasks. From enhanced processing power to improved graphics capabilities, Apple has once again pushed the boundaries of what we can expect from their devices.

However, the one notable downside we discovered during our testing is the insufficient amount of RAM in the base models. With only 8GB of RAM, users may experience limitations and performance bottlenecks, especially when running resource-intensive applications or multitasking. To fully harness the potential of the M3 chips, we highly recommend selecting a configuration with more RAM.

In conclusion, Apple’s new M3 MacBook Pros and iMac are undoubtedly solid upgrades that deliver enhanced performance and improved features. However, to ensure a seamless and efficient user experience, it is essential to opt for configurations that offer more than the base 8GB of RAM.

