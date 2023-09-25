Former President Trump Threatens to Investigate NBC News and MSNBC for Treason

Former President Donald Trump expressed his anger towards NBC News and MSNBC on his new social media platform, Truth Social. Trump accused the media outlets of engaging in “country-threatening treason” and vowed to have them investigated.

Throughout his presidency and even after leaving office, Trump has consistently labeled media outlets that do not provide him with favorable coverage as the “enemy of the people.” However, his rhetoric has now escalated into direct threats towards those news organizations.

In his message to his followers, Trump targeted Comcast, the parent company of NBC News and MSNBC, for their alleged biased reporting. He claimed that they are not entitled to use the airwaves of the United States for free and should be investigated for treason.

Trump also criticized the news organizations for their previous investigation into whether Russia influenced the 2016 election. He labeled this investigation as a “big campaign contribution” to the Democrats and vowed to scrutinize NBC News, MSNBC, and other media companies for their supposed dishonest and corrupt coverage.

Despite facing four criminal indictments, Trump remains a strong contender for the Republican primary and continues to hold a commanding lead over other potential candidates. Recent polls even show him ahead of President Joe Biden.

It is important to note that the statements made former President Trump regarding NBC News and MSNBC do not have any legal basis and are solely his opinions. Whether his threats of investigation will have any real impact remains to be seen.

Source: Mediaite (source article, no URL provided)