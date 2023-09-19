Canada’s Print Advertising Sector Faces Further Decline as Prominent Media Conglomerate Ceases Flyer Business

Canada’s print advertising sector is set to face more challenges as Metroland Media Group, one of Ontario’s leading media conglomerates, recently announced the end of its flyer business and stopped printing 70 community newspapers. Metroland’s papers were known for stuffing their publications with flyers from major retail chains like Loblaw Companies Ltd., Walmart Inc., and Metro Inc., as well as local businesses showcasing their products and services.

The closure of Metroland’s flyer business is expected to accelerate the shift towards digital marketing for many companies, pushing them away from print advertising. Marketing professor Claire Tsai from the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management predicts that some businesses will completely cease using printed papers, while others will reduce their reliance on them. The increasing cost of using print ads could also contribute to the decline.

The decline of the print advertising industry in Canada has been ongoing for the past decade, with the rise in smartphone usage leading to the launch of digital flyers and apps that offer savings and loyalty rewards. The federal government reported the closure of 474 Canadian news businesses between 2008 and 2023, with marketing dollars moving more towards online platforms.

Joanne McNeish, an associate professor at Toronto Metropolitan University specializing in marketing, attributes the decline in the flyer market to the growth of coupon and cost savings apps, retail store apps and websites, and increased advertising spending on digital platforms. However, paper flyers still have advantages, as they make a visual and tactile impression and aid information retention.

It’s worth noting that while online advertising reaches a wide audience, it may not reach certain demographics such as the elderly or low-income Canadians who have limited access to digital devices. Additionally, a 2020 survey conducted Postmedia Network Canada Corp. found that a significant percentage of Canadians still read printed flyers, indicating that they remain effective in reaching certain audiences.

In response to Metroland’s closures, Loblaw, Walmart, Canadian Tire Corporation, and Longo Brothers Fruit Markets did not provide statements regarding their future flyer distribution methods. Metro, on the other hand, plans to continue flyer distribution via mail delivery. It’s likely that other companies will follow suit and explore digital advertising options, especially large national retail chains that can leverage digital media and build apps.

Overall, the closure of Metroland’s flyer business is expected to have implications for the Canadian print advertising sector, driving more businesses towards digital marketing strategies. While printed flyers still offer certain advantages, the increasing prevalence of online platforms and changing consumer preferences have led to a decline in the use of paper flyers.

Sources:

– Original Article: [Source]

– Definition of Metroland Media Group: [Source]

– Definition of Loblaw Companies Ltd.: [Source]

– Definition of Walmart Inc.: [Source]

– Definition of Metro Inc.: [Source]

– Definition of Rotman School of Management: [Source]

– Definition of Toronto Metropolitan University: [Source]

– Definition of Postmedia Network Canada Corp.: [Source]