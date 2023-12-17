Google to Shut Down Usenet Gateway in 2024

Google has announced its plan to retire the Usenet gateway that it has maintained on its Google Groups site since 2001. In a recent post on the Groups help forum, the company stated that starting from February 22, 2024, users will no longer be able to post content to Usenet groups, subscribe to Usenet groups, or view new Usenet content via Google Groups. However, historical Usenet content posted prior to that date will still be available to view and search on the platform.

Usenet, a decentralized social networking platform that originated in 1980, provided users with threaded forums called newsgroups. It allowed individuals without full internet connectivity to participate in online discussions and share user-generated content. The platform’s structure consisted of a hierarchy of forums, with top-level prefixes indicating broader topics and more specific prefixes for niche discussions.

Usenet’s “alt.” hierarchy was particularly known for its eccentric and diverse range of newsgroups. These included groups dedicated to hypothesizing about covering the Earth in blacktop and file-sharing groups where users uploaded and downloaded MP3s years before Napster arrived.

While Usenet had its advantages in connecting people with shared interests, it also experienced challenges such as trolling and spam, which have persisted on social media platforms today. Google became involved in Usenet in 2001 when it acquired DejaNews, a company that had developed a web interface for Usenet. However, even with Google’s support, Usenet struggled to address issues of abuse and irrelevant content.

As the internet landscape continued to evolve, other social networking platforms emerged, providing more advanced moderation tools and a more user-friendly experience. With these developments, Usenet gradually lost relevance.

In the end, the words of Usenet’s developer, Steve Bellovin, rang true. In 2000, he acknowledged the possibility of Usenet’s demise, stating, “Times and technologies change–20 years is a great run for anything.” Now, nearly 24 years later, Google’s decision to retire the Usenet gateway further solidifies the platform’s decline while highlighting the continuous evolution and improvements in social networking technologies.