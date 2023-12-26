GCHQ Calls for End to Government’s Use of WhatsApp for Decision-Making

Summary:

The former head of GCHQ, Sir David Omand, has criticized the use of WhatsApp the UK government for handling crises, stating that the platform is more suited for gossip and informal exchanges rather than important decision-making. Omand called for a “proper process” to be implemented in future crises and emphasized that the complexities of strategic analysis cannot be conveyed in a chat exchange. This intervention puts pressure on the government to ensure decisions are appropriately made and recorded. It also strengthens demands for transparency and improvement in decision-making processes. Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, currently leading in the polls, has pledged to overhaul the government ethics system but has not outlined plans to revamp decision-making within Whitehall. The parliamentary inquiry into strategic thinking in government was initiated following the pandemic to ensure accountability. Omand highlighted that ministers and officials often engaged in informal exchanges during cabinet meetings, which had become the primary means of making decisions. He stressed the need for a proper decision-making process to navigate crises effectively.

Title: Government Urged to Abandon WhatsApp for Critical Decision-Making

In a parliamentary inquiry, the former head of GCHQ, Sir David Omand, has made a strong case against the government’s reliance on WhatsApp for handling crises and decision-making. Omand argued that the platform, while convenient for casual conversations and gossip, is wholly inappropriate for important matters that require careful analysis and consideration.

Omand’s statement adds pressure on the government to establish a more robust decision-making process, ensuring that crucial decisions are adequately made and recorded. It also strengthens calls for the Labour Party, currently leading in the polls, to provide a detailed plan on how they will improve transparency and ethical standards within the government.

The inquiry into strategic thinking in government was ordered in response to the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and aims to hold the prime minister accountable for decisions made during the crisis. Omand, who has extensive experience in intelligence and war studies, emphasized that the complexities and nuances of strategic analysis cannot be effectively conveyed through a WhatsApp exchange.

The use of WhatsApp government officials gained significant attention when it was revealed that Boris Johnson’s government employed group chats to discuss critical national issues and make decisions during the pandemic. Scrutiny of these chats has been hindered the government’s refusal to hand over messages, with crucial time periods lost due to missing WhatsApp conversations.

Omand also criticized the government’s abandonment of established structures for responding to civil emergencies in favor of an ad hoc management approach. This shift, centered around a select few offices in No. 10 Downing Street, lacked the disciplined process necessary for consistency, measured challenge, and strategic thinking.

The government has defended its use of WhatsApp, stating that ministers and officials use various communication channels and that guidance exists for capturing significant government information. However, Omand’s intervention underscores the need for a fundamental shift in decision-making processes and greater transparency to maintain good order during crises.