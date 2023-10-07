The Rise of Quantum Computers and the Future of Encryption

A spectre is haunting our networked world – the prospect of quantum computers. These machines harness the unique properties of subatomic particles to become exponentially more powerful than traditional computers. While existing computers are based on manipulating digital bits that can be either 1 or 0, quantum machines work with qubits that can exist in multiple states simultaneously.

As our lives and industries have moved online, our communications have become vulnerable to surveillance and manipulation. To address this, we have developed end-to-end encryption systems for secure communication. A key tool in providing this protection is public-key cryptography, which involves the use of one-way functions to create secure communication channels.

However, the rise of quantum computing poses a threat to the security of our networked world. Large-scale quantum machines could easily break encryption systems that are currently considered secure. This has led to the development of post-quantum cryptography algorithms that can withstand attacks from quantum computers.

Signal, one of the providers of encrypted messaging services, is taking proactive steps to address this future threat. They are integrating one of the post-quantum cryptography algorithms chosen the US National Institute of Standards and Technology into their existing encryption system, creating an augmented system that requires attackers to break both encryption systems to access communications.

While the timeline for the arrival of practical quantum computers is uncertain, it is important to take steps today to prepare for their potential impact. Signal’s approach of layering additional encryption algorithms on top of existing systems demonstrates a proactive and cautious approach to the future of encryption in a quantum-powered world.

