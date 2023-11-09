Signal Testing Usernames to Enhance Privacy and Connectivity

Signal, the renowned encrypted messaging platform, is introducing usernames to its accounts as a way for users to connect without sharing their phone numbers. This new feature is currently being tested before its official release in early 2024. By offering usernames, Signal aims to enhance both privacy and connectivity for its users.

Jim O’Leary, the Vice President of Engineering at Signal, announced the ongoing testing phase in a recent blog post. After successful rounds of internal testing, Signal believes that involving the community will further refine and improve the functionality of usernames. The feedback from users during this testing phase will be valuable in providing a seamless user experience when the feature is publicly launched.

Signal President Meredith Whittaker confirmed the company’s plans for an official release date in early 2024. During the testing period, Signal prioritizes hearing about any crashes and encourages users to share their debug logs in a dedicated forum thread. These early builds intentionally crash to identify any issues that may arise due to the platform’s fundamental shift in how accounts are identified.

It is worth noting that users may experience some rough edges in the overall user experience during the testing phase. O’Leary reassures users that Signal plans to update these builds daily rather than the previous weekly cadence seen in public beta channels. This rapid iteration process ensures a quicker response to bug fixes and UX enhancements.

Signal, a cross-platform software developed the non-profit Signal Foundation and its subsidiary, Signal Messenger, utilizes a centralized computing architecture. By using mobile telephone numbers as identifiers and incorporating end-to-end encryption, Signal ensures the security and privacy of its users’ communications.

FAQ:

1. What is Signal?

Signal is an encrypted messaging platform that prioritizes user privacy securing all communications through end-to-end encryption.

2. How does Signal’s new username feature work?

Signal’s username feature allows users to connect with others on the app without needing to share their phone numbers.

3. When will the official release of Signal’s username feature be?

Signal plans to release the username feature officially in early 2024.

Source: [Signal Website](https://www.signal.org/)