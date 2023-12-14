Proton Mail Launches Native Desktop App for Enhanced Email Security

Proton Mail, the renowned encrypted email service, has introduced its long-awaited desktop application in beta for selected users on both Windows and MacOS. With this dedicated desktop app, Proton Mail aims to provide enhanced email encryption directly from its own clients,passing the need for browser-based and bridge middleware.

The new desktop app offers offline access and can be accessed conveniently from the Windows Start menu or MacOS dock. Additionally, it includes access to Proton Calendar, the encrypted calendar app launched Proton in 2019.

In addition to the desktop app release, Proton has unveiled several new features that will be available to both web and desktop users. These features include email auto-forwarding, allowing premium users to automatically forward messages between Proton Mail accounts while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

Proton’s Chief Technology Officer, Bart Butler, highlighted the technical challenge of maintaining end-to-end encryption for forwarded messages, stating, “Our cryptographic engineers have made this possible in a first for encrypted email.”

Other noteworthy features include “snooze,” which enables users to set reminders for important emails to be dealt with later, and attachment previews, providing a quick glimpse at email attachments without the need to fully open them.

Notably, Proton Mail has made a strong push towards privacy, expanding its services beyond encrypted email to include VPNs, a password manager, a calendar, and Proton Drive, its own cloud storage service. This move further solidifies Proton’s position in offering secure alternatives to popular incumbents such as Gmail.

Proton CEO Andy Yen emphasized the advantages of a desktop app, saying, “For this reason, we have decided to launch a desktop app, something that even Gmail does not provide.”

Initially, the Proton Mail desktop app is limited to users on the Proton Visionary plan, with access available until January 3, 2024. However, Proton plans to roll out the desktop app to all users in early 2024 and intends to open-source the new email clients in the future.

With the release of the native desktop app, Proton Mail is taking a significant step towards offering a seamless and secure email experience for users, solidifying its position as a leader in encrypted communication.