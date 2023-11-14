Company Denies Secret Collaboration with Intelligence Agency After Former RCMP Official’s Claims

A renowned encrypted email service provider, Tuta, has strongly refuted the recent allegations made former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis. Ortis claimed that the company covertly collaborated with an intelligence agency to carry out surveillance on targets. However, Tuta vehemently denies these allegations and asserts that it has no affiliation with any secret service.

Ortis, during his testimony in Ontario Superior Court, disclosed that he was informed a foreign ally of a plan to persuade targets to utilize Tutanota, the online encryption service offered Tuta. He described Tutanota as a “storefront” operation orchestrated intelligence agents. Ortis further claimed that his objective was to entice investigative subjects offering secret information, with the ultimate goal of communicating with them via Tutanota.

In response, Tuta issued a statement on its website categorically denying Ortis’s allegations, stating that they are completely false. The company stresses that it operates independently and has no ties whatsoever to any intelligence agency or secret service.

Ortis, aged 51, has pleaded not guilty to charges of violating the Security of Information Act. He stands accused of unlawfully divulging classified information to three individuals and attempting to do so in a separate incident. The prosecution argues that Ortis did not possess the authority to disclose such material and that his actions were not part of an undercover operation.

As the trial proceeds, it remains to be seen whether Ortis’s claims will impact the outcome and if any evidence can substantiate his allegations against Tuta. Both legal teams are diligently presenting their arguments and evidence to the court, seeking a fair and just resolution.

