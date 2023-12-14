Samsung Enhances Data Protection for Galaxy Devices with End-to-End Encryption

Samsung is taking data security to the next level with its Enhanced Data Protection feature for Galaxy devices. With this new offering, users can encrypt their data before storing it in Samsung Cloud using end-to-end encryption (E2EE). This ensures that even if the cloud storage gets hacked, the encrypted information remains safe and inaccessible to unauthorized individuals.

The Enhanced Data Protection feature covers various types of data, including call logs, messages, clock and system settings, and app backups. To enable this feature on your Galaxy phone or tablet, simply follow these steps:

1. Open the Settings app on your device.

2. Navigate to “Security and privacy.”

3. Access “More security settings.”

4. Tap on “Enhanced data protection.”

5. Toggle the ON/OFF switch to turn the feature ON.

Once enabled, you will have the option to generate a one-time recovery code. This code is crucial for decrypting your data and can only be viewed once. It is important to save the code in a secure location to ensure you can retrieve your data whenever needed.

It’s worth noting that the Enhanced Data Protection feature was introduced with the One UI 5.1.1 update and is available on One UI 6.0. While not all Galaxy devices received the 5.1.1 update, many jumped straight to version 6.0.

Samsung’s commitment to data security is evident with its investment in end-to-end encryption. By empowering users to protect their personal information, Samsung is aiming to provide peace of mind to Galaxy device owners. With the prevalence of cloud storage for both remote saving and backups, this enhanced data protection feature is a timely addition to ensure the safety and privacy of valuable data.