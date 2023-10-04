Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir

In the Kujjar area of the Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces, as reported the Kashmir Zone Police on social media. The police and security forces are actively engaged in addressing the situation.

This incident comes just days after security forces successfully dismantled two terrorist modules in the south Kashmir district, resulting in the apprehension of five “hybrid” terrorists. The arrested individuals have been identified as Aadil Hussain Wani, Suhail Ahmad Dar, Aitmad Ahmad Laway, Mehraj Ahmad Lone, and Sabzar Ahmad Khaar.

Significant weaponry and ammunition were seized from their possession, including two pistols, three hand grenades, one UBGL, two pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds, and 21 AK-47 rounds. These recoveries are critical in averting potential acts of violence and safeguarding the lives of civilians and security personnel in the region.

The details of the ongoing encounter in Kulgam are still emerging, and additional information is awaited. Given the gravity of the situation, it remains crucial for residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to ensure the swift resolution of the conflict.

