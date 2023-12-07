Escape into the Enchanted Winter Wonderland at The Highlands

The Enchanted Trail winter adventure at The Highlands at Harbor Springs has become a beloved tradition, and this year it promises to be more magical than ever. Celebrating the resort’s 60th anniversary, the light engineers have planned a display that is guaranteed to dazzle visitors and create unforgettable memories.

Opening this Saturday, The Enchanted Trail invites you to embark on a leisurely 1.5 mile stroll through a whimsical forest setting, just a short distance from the main lodge. The winding pathways adorned with twinkling lights and interactive displays transport you into a winter wonderland that glows beautifully in the night.

Whether you prefer to rent snowshoes or simply wear your favorite winter boots, the Enchanted Trail offers ticketed time slots to ensure a comfortable and immersive experience for all. You can choose from start times between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., creating space to explore the trail at your own pace.

Along the way, you’ll encounter delightful surprises. One stop encourages you to sing, and in return, you’ll be greeted with a mesmerizing light show. The trail’s yurt is another indoor oasis where you can relax, warm up with a hot drink or even sip on a refreshing adult beverage from the cash bar. Indulge in hot cocoa and s’mores fixings, and cozy up the bonfire in the outdoor winter garden, savoring the tranquility of the surroundings.

The Enchanted Trail provides an ambiance that is both serene and uncrowded. There is ample space for capturing stunning selfies against the backdrop of captivating lights, as well as gathering for group photos around the flickering flames of the fire.

Plan your visit to the Enchanted Trail this winter and immerse yourself in the enchantment. Here is some useful information from The Highlands at Harbor Springs:

Trail Dates: December 9, 15-17, 22-31 (Christmas Week), January 1-7, 12-14 (MLK), 19-21, 26-28, February 2-4, 9-11, 16-25.

Tickets: Starting at $19 per person. Purchase tickets online to secure your preferred time slot.

Trail Walk:

The trail is groomed and packed down for your safety and ease.

Plan on an approximate 25-30 minute walk each way, with additional time to enjoy the yurt.

A portable restroom is available at the yurt area.

Leashed dogs are welcome, but owners are kindly asked to clean up after them.

If you’re looking to extend your enchanting experience, The Highlands offers newly-renovated rooms and suites for comfortable overnight stays. Additionally, there are ski and snowboarding passes available for those seeking an adrenaline-filled day on the slopes. Seek solace, adventure, and beauty at The Highlands this winter season.