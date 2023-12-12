Experience the Magical Enchanted Trail at The Highlands

Discover the enchantment of winter and create unforgettable memories at The Highlands’ Enchanted Trail. This beloved winter adventure, which has been drawing night-hike fans for several years, promises new surprises for visitors this year.

In celebration of the resort’s 60th anniversary, the staff at The Highlands have enlisted the help of expert light engineers to create a display that is guaranteed to be more enchanting than ever before. Immerse yourself in the magic of winter as you follow the winding pathways adorned with twinkling lights that guide the way.

Opening this Saturday, the Enchanted Trail invites you to embark on a 1.5-mile journey through the picturesque woods, just a short distance away from the main lodge. Take your time and enjoy the gentle stroll, allowing yourself to admire the mesmerizing light displays that bring the forest to life after dark. The trail will be open on select dates through February.

Whether you choose to rent snowshoes or opt for your winter boots, the Enchanted Trail offers a unique and special experience for everyone. To ensure a comfortable and uncluttered adventure, ticketed time slots are available. Start times range from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., allowing you to tailor your visit to your preferences.

As you explore the trail, you will encounter various stops designed to enhance your experience. Sing your heart out at one particular spot, knowing that only a fortunate few will hear you. Your reward awaits as a delightful light-up surprise. For a cozy indoor break, visit the trail’s yurt, where you can relax, enjoy warm beverages, and even indulge in adult beverages from the cash bar. The yurt also offers hot cocoa and s’mores for a sweet treat. If you prefer, take your snack outside and gather around the bonfire in the outdoor winter garden area.

The Enchanted Trail provides a serene and unhurried atmosphere in the woods, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the beauty of winter. While the yurt and bonfire area serve as gathering spots, there is ample space for selfies with the dazzling lights as your backdrop and for capturing group photos around the fire.

Plan your visit to the Enchanted Trail this winter and witness firsthand the captivating magic of The Highlands at Harbor Springs. Tickets start at $19 per person, and limited tickets are available for each time slot to ensure a tranquil and enjoyable experience. Children ages 5 and under can attend for free. Leashed dogs are also welcome, but please remember to clean up after your furry companions on the trail and at the yurt area.

If you’re seeking overnight accommodations or are interested in skiing and snowboarding, The Highlands offers newly-renovated rooms and suites for your stay, as well as information on ski passes.

Embrace the enchantment of winter and embark on a journey through the Enchanted Trail at The Highlands. Discover the magic that awaits and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.