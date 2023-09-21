Meta India VP and MD Discusses Growth Strategies for India

In a recent interview, Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President and Managing Director at Meta India, discussed her plans for the company’s growth in India. Devanathan highlighted the rapid digital transformation happening in the country and the important role that Meta’s platforms, such as WhatsApp, play in this process.

One of Devanathan’s key focus areas is serving businesses of all sizes and creating economic value for them. She emphasized the need to prevent small businesses from being left behind in the digital revolution. Meta aims to enable these businesses through their platforms and be a catalyst for India’s digital transformation.

Business messaging is another crucial area for Meta in India. Devanathan pointed out the impressive numbers achieved companies like Axis Bank, which has registered millions of customers and disbursed loans through WhatsApp. This focus on business messaging aligns with Meta’s commitment to India and its goal of leveraging WhatsApp as a powerful tool for companies.

Furthermore, Meta recognizes the significant momentum of short-form videos and creators in India. With a rapidly growing number of video consumers, Meta aims to provide a platform for creators to express themselves, while ensuring their safety and enabling them to monetize their content.

In terms of revenue, Meta sees great potential in the advertising industry in India, which currently represents a small percentage of GDP compared to countries like the US. As more businesses find value in advertising on Meta’s platforms, the company is confident in the returns provided to businesses and the positive trend they are observing.

Regarding the metaverse and artificial intelligence (AI), Devanathan emphasized that Meta sees these technologies as interconnected. Meta has been investing in AI for over a decade and has used it to power recommendations, ensure user safety, and develop business products. They are now exploring the use of Gen AI, leveraging it to help businesses create engaging content more easily.

In conclusion, Meta India is focused on driving growth serving businesses, expanding business messaging capabilities, supporting creators, and harnessing the potential of AI and the metaverse. With India as one of its largest markets, Meta is committed to contributing to India’s digital transformation and capitalizing on the country’s vast opportunities.

