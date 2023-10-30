WhatsApp, Messenger, Telegram Forced to Grant Authorities Access to User Profiles

A new regulation agreed upon the European Union allows competent authorities to break end-to-end encryption (a feature that protects messages from being read third parties) and scan the communications of users or organizations suspected of disseminating content related to sexual abuse of minors. This new security methodology will require applications that use end-to-end encryption, such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Telegram, and even Facebook, to grant access to these personal profiles so that authorities can conduct their investigations more easily and quickly.

Prior to the implementation of this preventive procedure, all users indiscriminately had access to end-to-end encryption, which prevented the police and other members of the justice system from carrying out proper investigations in all countries.

The regulation, called “Security through Encryption and Security despite Encryption,” was first introduced in 2020, with the European Union arguing that while they support the creation of a system that allows for privacy protection, companies that rely on end-to-end encryption are also obligated to “guarantee the protection offered authorities in terms of security and justice”.

Although the notion of authorities gaining access to user conversations may initially seem like a way to prevent crimes such as child sexual abuse, platforms and companies like Apple and WhatsApp have already expressed their opposition to this decision as it removes the inviolability of communications and goes against the rights of users. According to Xnet, a digital rights activist organization, incorporating this regulation in the European Union could potentially lead to security breaches that may jeopardize users’ personal data and, furthermore, does not solve the issue of online child abuse.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is end-to-end encryption?

End-to-end encryption is a security feature that ensures only the sender and intended recipient can access content shared through messaging applications. It prevents unauthorized access to conversations.

Will authorities have access to all user messages?

No, this regulation specifically targets users or organizations suspected of distributing content related to child sexual abuse. It does not allow for general monitoring of all users or access to SMS messages.

Who will be responsible for enforcing these measures?

The providers of communication services, such as Meta (formerly Facebook), Apple, etc., will be responsible for ensuring compliance with these measures and mitigating any attempts users to engage in unlawful acts related to child abuse.

Does this regulation address cases of grooming?

No, this regulation does not explicitly cover cases of online grooming, where adults attempt to exploit the trust of minors for sexual purposes. However, it focuses on combating the dissemination of content related to child sexual abuse.

Does this regulation strike a balance between privacy and security?

According to Javier Zarzalejos, a Spanish member of the European Parliament, this regulation aims to achieve a balance between privacy protection and user security through end-to-end encryption.