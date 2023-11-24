WhatsApp Introduces New Feature: Parallel View Mode

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, continues to innovate and enhance user experience with new features. One of their latest updates is the introduction of “Parallel View” mode. This functionality allows users to view their ongoing conversations and chat history simultaneously on the same screen, similar to using WhatsApp on a computer.

Currently, Parallel View is only available on foldable smartphones and not on all devices. However, there is a trick that allows users to activate this feature on any mobile device. By accessing the phone’s settings, navigating to “Phone Information” and selecting “Android Version,” users can repeatedly tap on the “Build Number” section. This action enables developer options, indicated a message that says “You are now a developer” on the screen.

Afterwards, users need to return to the main settings page and select the “System and Developer Options” tab. From there, they can scroll down to “Drawing” and choose the “Smaller Width” option. By modifying the default value to a number greater than 500, the device can be tricked into enabling the desired function.

To activate Parallel View in WhatsApp, users must open the app and go to the settings menu. Then, under the “Chats” section, they can select the “Parallel View” option. Once enabled, users can take advantage of this feature. To disable it, users need to follow the same steps and remember to revert the modified number back to its original value.

Overall, WhatsApp’s Parallel View mode provides a convenient way for users to multitask and manage their conversations efficiently. Whether on a foldable smartphone or utilizing the trick mentioned above, this feature enhances the user experience enabling simultaneous access to chats and ongoing conversations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is Parallel View mode available on all smartphones?

A: No, Parallel View mode is currently available only on foldable smartphones.

Q: Can I activate Parallel View mode on my non-foldable smartphone?

A: Yes, there is a trick to activate Parallel View mode on any mobile device. By accessing the phone’s settings and enabling developer options, users can modify certain parameters to utilize this feature.

Q: How can I disable Parallel View mode?

A: To disable Parallel View mode, users need to follow the same steps as the activation process and revert the modified number back to its original value.

Q: What are the benefits of using Parallel View mode in WhatsApp?

A: Parallel View mode allows users to conveniently view their ongoing conversations and chat history simultaneously on the same screen, enhancing multitasking capabilities and user experience.

Q: Can I use Parallel View mode while using other apps on my smartphone?

A: No, Parallel View mode is specific to the WhatsApp application and cannot be used while using other apps on the smartphone.