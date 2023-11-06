Exploring the Reality of Transitioning from Employment to Freelancing

In today’s society, there is a pervasive belief that traditional employment is a thing of the past. Independence, freelancing, and entrepreneurship are constantly hailed as the ultimate solutions to escape the shackles of submission, arbitrariness, and low wages. LinkedIn influencers and institutional discourses from organizations like BPI seem to support this narrative. They make it sound like anyone can become a “solopreneur” earning €10,000 per month, whether they are fresh graduates or career changers. However, it’s important to provide some nuance to these claims, as they do touch upon a real issue in the world of work.

Our research suggests that while there may be a genuine disillusionment with traditional employment, the path to independent work is not always as ideal as it seems. The model we started with to analyze this phenomenon is Denise Rousseau’s “psychological contract breach.” This refers to the expectations that workers have for their employers, whether stated or implied, and whether aligned with their formal employment contracts or not.

As individuals experience their employment relationships, they may become dissatisfied and gradually feel that their psychological contract has been breached. This breach can lead to negative consequences such as demotivation, intent to leave the organization, and harmful behaviors. Considering recent trends like the continuous growth of entrepreneurship and the “big quit,” we wondered if there could be an extension of this model: a psychological contract with employment as a system. In this context, a breach in this contract could push individuals to leave traditional employment rather than seeking improvements within their current work conditions or exploring other employment options. We hypothesized that poor working conditions could particularly drive individuals towards independent work.

The initial test we conducted seems to confirm this hypothesis. When faced with non-exemplary management, individuals tend to simply leave their current jobs. On the other hand, when confronted with unsatisfactory work-life balance, they are more inclined to exit traditional employment. Lack of autonomy, meaning, or an overwhelming workload could influence both options: leaving the employer or the entire system of employment.

Resistance to Promises

So, what happens to individuals who are disillusioned with traditional employment and seek a new, satisfying psychological contract through independence? It seems they are easily swayed an overbearing, highly ideological discourse on independence and entrepreneurship.

We argue that these celebratory narratives about careers outside of traditional employment reflect a “dominant ideology” as described sociologists Pierre Bourdieu and Luc Boltanski. These narratives may not always align coherently but collectively shape our understanding of the world, limiting possibilities. While the digital realm is filled with copywriters and growth hackers, the societal discourse at large advocates for independent work and tends to devalue traditional employment. Someone who experiences a breach in their psychological contract with employment will encounter enticing claims such as:

“Because becoming a freelance professional means living your passion.”

“Are you a job seeker looking to start your own business? The job search period could be the perfect time to launch.”

How can one resist such promises when they’ve lost faith in the traditional employment model?

“In a fast-moving world, freelancers stand out with their flexible, mobile, and above all, free lifestyle and work style.”

Navigating Uncertainty

We sought to confront these promises with the reality of transitioning to independence. Our findings showed that the majority of respondents didn’t embark on this path out of a genuine desire to become entrepreneurs (less than 5% responded this way). Instead, they did so as a reaction against traditional employment, aiming to find meaning, autonomy, work-life balance, and personal fulfillment. It’s worth noting that most of these journeys tend to be short-lived and unfulfilling.

One key insight was the significant trial and error involved, particularly regarding legal status. Transitioning to independent work is rarely a linear process. Our research demonstrated that there are various paths to independence, some involving unemployment, additional training, and the sequential testing of different legal statuses (e.g., sole proprietorship, limited liability company, or portage salarial—a French system that combines aspects from both employment and self-employment). Additionally, we observed that those who opt for the sole proprietorship status often get stuck in it, suggesting that it is not necessarily a stepping stone to full-fledged entrepreneurship, unlike traditional business structures or portage salarial.

These findings highlight that it’s normal for individuals to be attracted to discourses promoting easy and desirable transitions to independence when their work conditions become problematic. However, it’s crucial for them to recognize that these narratives are not only empty promises but also carriers of a specific ideology. The reality of transitioning from traditional employment to independence is more challenging, non-linear, and fraught with difficulties.

If you don’t have to accept unsatisfactory work conditions in your current employment, it’s worth considering changing employers as a viable and legitimate option, even if it doesn’t guarantee a higher salary. Employment can still provide stability, benefits, and growth opportunities. The decision to pursue independent work should be made thoughtfully, fully aware of the challenges it entails.

FAQ:

