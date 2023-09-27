LinkedIn’s Top Start-ups in France for 2023

LinkedIn has released its 2023 ranking of the “Top start-ups” in France, highlighting the 20 most dynamic young ventures for professionals. This year’s ranking, based on data from the social network that analyzes various growth and attractiveness factors, features a significant number of new entrants, with 17 out of the 20 start-ups making their debut on the list.

The banking and insurance sector dominates the ranking, with a quarter of the nominated companies hailing from this industry. However, there is also a notable increase in the presence of start-ups focused on ecological transition, with 45% of the selection representing companies dedicated to environmental projects, up from 20% in 2022.

Some of the notable start-ups include:

1. Green Got: A neobank that offers exclusively green financial services, including carbon footprint reduction, environmental project financing, and a wooden debit card.

2. Pennylane: A fintech platform that provides accounting software for accountants and financial management tools for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

3. Moka.care: A start-up specializing in workplace mental health, offering employee sessions with practitioners and assisting companies in implementing well-being plans.

4. Pigment: An enterprise financial planning tool that utilizes dynamic data analysis to help companies manage their finances effectively.

5. Clone: A company specializing in brand management and invention, currently experiencing significant growth and planning to double its workforce.

6. Sweep: A software company focused on reducing corporate CO2 emissions, founded Rachel Delacour, former co-president of France Digitale.

7. Alma: A fintech start-up specializing in installment payments, working with industry leaders such as Apple and SNCF.

8. Electra: A company specializing in ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations, recently forming a joint venture to expand into Switzerland and Austria.

9. Greenly: A start-up that allows users to instantly calculate the carbon footprint of their purchases through their bank account, attracting investments from XAnge and Energy Impact Partners.

10. Wethenew: The French leader in resale of sneakers and streetwear, aiming to expand its operations at a European level.

This ranking showcases the innovation and diversity of the start-up ecosystem in France, with companies spanning various sectors and highlighting the importance of sustainability in today’s business landscape.

Sources:

– LinkedIn’s 2023 “Top start-up” ranking for France.