TikTok: The New Frontier for Expert Advice

In the age of viral content, white-collar professionals are finding innovative ways to share their industry secrets and insights. Through online platforms, individuals with impressive credentials are making their knowledge accessible to the masses like never before. One such professional is Craig Levey, an experienced employment law attorney and partner at Bennett & Belfort in Boston, Massachusetts. Levey, with his 12 years of experience representing individuals in workplace matters, has turned to TikTok to showcase his legal expertise.

Under the handle @craigleveyesq, Levey has amassed over 200,000 followers and millions of views on the platform. His videos provide valuable advice on various workplace topics, ranging from how employees should react to performance improvement plans to typical approaches human resources regarding terminations. Levey’s goal is to educate individuals who may not actively seek out an attorney for workplace advice. Through his videos, he hopes to raise awareness about workplace issues and even the playing field.

What sets Levey apart is his unique approach to delivering content. He keeps his videos fast-paced and concise, ensuring that even non-attorneys can understand the information. By providing value and actionable tips, he has gained credibility and popularity among TikTok users seeking expert advice.

TikTok’s increasing presence in mainstream culture has created a platform that working professionals cannot ignore. Levey’s success on TikTok demonstrates that there is a genuine appetite for expert advice among the site’s users. In fact, there is a growing micro-trend within TikTok, known as #corporatetok, which targets the working class of content consumers. This trend highlights the demand for substantive content tailored to the working class.

Data suggests that nearly half of TikTok’s viewership consists of individuals who make up the labor force in the United States. This indicates that young adults, who comprise a significant portion of TikTok’s user base, are hungry for more substantive content as they progress in their careers. TikTok is even being used as a search engine 40% of Gen Z, further emphasizing the need for reliable information on the platform.

Levey’s employment law advice has been warmly received on TikTok, with HR managers and career coaches also joining the platform to provide valuable insights. This surge of white-collar advice has the potential to empower workers and change how they interact with their employers. Viewers can find guidance on asking for a raise or navigating return-to-office mandates, giving them a template for success written industry professionals.

Interestingly, Levey’s audience demographics go beyond just young adults. While the majority of his viewers are in their 30s and 40s, he has also received inquiries from seasoned working professionals in their 50s and 60s. This demonstrates that the hunger for expert advice spans across all age groups.

As TikTok continues to evolve, it is likely that more professionals will join the platform to share their specialized knowledge. The accessibility and popularity of expert advice on TikTok highlight the changing landscape of information consumption and the growing demand for credible insights from industry professionals. With the rise of TikTok as a source of expert advice, individuals can now tap into a new frontier of knowledge to navigate their professional lives successfully.